Cameron Kerry General Counsel Nomination Heading To Senate

The White House Monday announced that it had sent the nomination of Cameron Kerry to the Senate for consideration as general counsel of the Commerce Department.

That will be good news to the Senate Commerce Committee, since it had already scheduled the nomination hearing for Kerry for tomorrow (April 21) at 2:30. Kerry has represented the cable industry as an attorney with Mintz Levin in Boston and Washington. He has also taught and written about cable and telecommunications law.

The president had indicated his intention to nominate Kerry to the post, but the lag between intention and officially sending the nomination to the Senate can take several weeks, or longer.

Kerry is a veteran cable attorney as well as being the brother of top committee Democrat and Communications Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-MA).