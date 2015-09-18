Cameron Dallas, fouseyTUBE Win Top Honors at 2015 Streamys

Hollywood, Calif. — Cameron Dallas and fouseyTUBE won top honors at the 5th Annual Streamy Awards Thursday night.

Cameron Dallas nabbed the audience choice award for Entertainer of the Year with fouseyTUBE taking the audience choice for Show of the Year.

The Pitch Perfect 2 star Flula won best comedy category series for his YouTube channel DJ Flula.

"I feel like a panda bear who is playing hockey with other humans," said Flula when accepting the award. "I am very confused."

IISuperwomanII, aka Lilly Singh, nabbed the first person category award for her IISuperWomanII channel.

Other winners during the Grace Helbig and Tyler Oakley-hosted event were subject awards for Gigi Gorgeous (Beauty), What’s Up Moms (Kids and Family), iJustine (Lifestyle), PrankVsPrank (Pranks) as well as a social video award for Viner King Bach.

The Streamy Awards, which recognize the best in online video and founded by Tubefilter’s Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen, were broadcast live on VH1 from the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, Calif.

Thirty-five additional honorees were announced earlier in the week at the Official Streamys Nominee Reception, which was hosted by Chelsea Briggs and GloZell Green.

This year marked the first time the series was broadcast live.