James Van Der Beek, Colleen Ballinger Win 2015 Streamy Performance Awards
James Van Der Beek and Colleen Ballinger were named best actor and actress in the performance category at the Streamy Awards, it was announced on Sept. 14 at the Official Streamys Nominee Reception.
Van Der Beek was recognized for his work in Adi Shankar’s Bootleg Universe while Ballinger starred in Miranda Sings.
Tubefilter, dick clark productions and VH1, which produce the Streamys, also revealed the recipients of 33 other awards.
The winners include:
AWARDS FOR CHANNELS, SERIES, OR SHOWS
ANIMATED - Cyanide & Happiness
BREAKOUT CREATOR (NEW CATEGORY) - Matthew Santoro
DRAMA - BlackBoxTV
INDIE - Eat Our Feelings
INTERNATIONAL - Racka Racka
NON-FICTION - Good Mythical Morning
SPIN-OFF - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Backstage
SUBJECT AWARDS
ACTION OR SCI-FI - Corridor Digital
DOCUMENTARY OR INVESTIGATIVE (NEW CATEGORY) - Atari: Game Over
FASHION - Lauren Elizabeth
FOOD - Epic Meal Time
GAMING - PewDiePie
HEALTH AND WELLNESS - Blogilates
NEWS AND CULTURE - The Young Turks
SCIENCE OR EDUCATION - Vsauce
SPORTS - Dude Perfect
PERFORMANCE AWARDS
ACTOR - James Van Der Beek, Adi Shankar's Bootleg Universe
ACTRESS - Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings
COLLABORATION - Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Grace Helbig, and Hannah Hart, Epic Rap Battles of History
DANCE – Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval
ENSEMBLE CAST - Video Game High School
MUSIC AWARDS
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST (NEW CATEGORY) - Shawn Mendes
COVER SONG - Foil (Lorde), “Weird Al” Yankovic
ORIGINAL SONG - Here, Alessia Cara
CRAFT AWARDS
CINEMATOGRAPHY - Devin Super Tramp, Devin Graham
COSTUME DESIGN - Epic Rap Battles of History, Sulai Lopez
DIRECTING - Video Game High School, Matt Arnold and Freddie Wong
EDITING - Epic Rap Battles of History, Andrew Sherman, Ryan Moulton, Daniel Turcan and Peter Shukoff
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS - Corridor Digital, Sam Gorski, Niko Pueringer, and Jake Watson
WRITING - You Deserve A Drink, Mamrie Hart
SOCIAL VIDEO AWARDS
SHORT FORM COMEDY (NEW CATEGORY) - Logan Paul
SHORT FORM CREATIVITY (NEW CATEGORY) - SnapperHero
SNAPCHAT STORYTELLER (NEW CATEGORY) - Shaun McBride (shonduras)
CAMPAIGN AWARDS
BRAND CAMPAIGN - Crazy Plastic Ball Prank #WithDad, Roman Atwood (Nissan)
SOCIAL GOOD CAMPAIGN - #ProudToLove, Marriage Equality and LGBT Pride Month
Winners in nine additional categories as well as Entertainer of the Year and Show of the Year will be named at the 5th Annual Streamy Awards, which will wire live on VH1 Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/delayed PT from the Hollywood Palladium.
The Streamy Awards are executive produced by dick clark productions’ Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Assaf Blecher and Ariel Elazar; Tubefilter and Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen; and VH1’s Lee Rolontz and Lara Fried.
