James Van Der Beek, Colleen Ballinger Win 2015 Streamy Performance Awards

James Van Der Beek and Colleen Ballinger were named best actor and actress in the performance category at the Streamy Awards, it was announced on Sept. 14 at the Official Streamys Nominee Reception.

Van Der Beek was recognized for his work in Adi Shankar’s Bootleg Universe while Ballinger starred in Miranda Sings.

Tubefilter, dick clark productions and VH1, which produce the Streamys, also revealed the recipients of 33 other awards.

The winners include:

AWARDS FOR CHANNELS, SERIES, OR SHOWS

ANIMATED - Cyanide & Happiness

BREAKOUT CREATOR (NEW CATEGORY) - Matthew Santoro

DRAMA - BlackBoxTV

INDIE - Eat Our Feelings

INTERNATIONAL - Racka Racka

NON-FICTION - Good Mythical Morning

SPIN-OFF - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Backstage

SUBJECT AWARDS

ACTION OR SCI-FI - Corridor Digital

DOCUMENTARY OR INVESTIGATIVE (NEW CATEGORY) - Atari: Game Over

FASHION - Lauren Elizabeth

FOOD - Epic Meal Time

GAMING - PewDiePie

HEALTH AND WELLNESS - Blogilates

NEWS AND CULTURE - The Young Turks

SCIENCE OR EDUCATION - Vsauce

SPORTS - Dude Perfect

PERFORMANCE AWARDS

ACTOR - James Van Der Beek, Adi Shankar's Bootleg Universe

ACTRESS - Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings

COLLABORATION - Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Grace Helbig, and Hannah Hart, Epic Rap Battles of History

DANCE – Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval

ENSEMBLE CAST - Video Game High School

MUSIC AWARDS

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST (NEW CATEGORY) - Shawn Mendes

COVER SONG - Foil (Lorde), “Weird Al” Yankovic

ORIGINAL SONG - Here, Alessia Cara

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY - Devin Super Tramp, Devin Graham

COSTUME DESIGN - Epic Rap Battles of History, Sulai Lopez

DIRECTING - Video Game High School, Matt Arnold and Freddie Wong

EDITING - Epic Rap Battles of History, Andrew Sherman, Ryan Moulton, Daniel Turcan and Peter Shukoff

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS - Corridor Digital, Sam Gorski, Niko Pueringer, and Jake Watson

WRITING - You Deserve A Drink, Mamrie Hart

SOCIAL VIDEO AWARDS

SHORT FORM COMEDY (NEW CATEGORY) - Logan Paul

SHORT FORM CREATIVITY (NEW CATEGORY) - SnapperHero

SNAPCHAT STORYTELLER (NEW CATEGORY) - Shaun McBride (shonduras)



CAMPAIGN AWARDS

BRAND CAMPAIGN - Crazy Plastic Ball Prank #WithDad, Roman Atwood (Nissan)

SOCIAL GOOD CAMPAIGN - #ProudToLove, Marriage Equality and LGBT Pride Month

Winners in nine additional categories as well as Entertainer of the Year and Show of the Year will be named at the 5th Annual Streamy Awards, which will wire live on VH1 Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/delayed PT from the Hollywood Palladium.

The Streamy Awards are executive produced by dick clark productions’ Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Assaf Blecher and Ariel Elazar; Tubefilter and Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen; and VH1’s Lee Rolontz and Lara Fried.