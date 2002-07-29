Cambert joins GMA
ABC's Good Morning America has hired Alex Cambert as an entertainment
and lifestyle correspondent, based in Los Angeles.
Previously, Cambert was senior entertainment correspondent for Telemundo Communications Group Inc.
The two-time Emmy Award winner was also host of the Billboard Latin Music
Awards in 2000 and developed a sitcom for NBC called One Flew Over
the Cuban's Nest, which didn't make it to air.
