Calls to change ownership proposals stream in

With at least two weeks of lobbying left before the Federal Communications

Commission goes into a weeklong "silent period" of deliberation on

media-ownership rules, the commissioners are getting pressured to make changes.

The National Association of Broadcasters -- concerned that a plan to allow TV

duopolies in markets where four separately owned stations would remain doesn't

ensure profitability of small-market stations -- urged the FCC to instead use an

audience-share test that would allow pairs in any market where a station is

struggling with low ratings.

Reps. John Dingell (D-Mich.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) have called on the FCC to retain the 35

percent cap and to eliminate the UHF discount, which tallies every household

reached by a UHF at one-half.

The result allows two UHF stations to count as one for purposes of tallying a

company's national TV-household reach.