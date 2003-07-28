Calling all call letters

Do you know the story behind your station's call letters? If you do, you

ought to get in touch with Ira Tumpowsky. He's just retired from the Ad Council

and intends to dedicate his next few years to a book on call letters and what

they mean.

According to Tumpowsky, some call letters -- like KDKA of the pioneering

Pittsburgh AM station -- mean nothing at all. They were just randomly assigned by the

government, he said.

But most calls tell something of the station's history or the community it

serves, he added. KTRH mean "Kome to The Rice Hotel," the hotel where the Houston

AM got its start, he said.

Many are mysteries or partial mysteries. For instance, Tumpowsky knows that

WMAQ of NBC's Chicago TV station stands for "We Must Ask Questions," but he

doesn't know why. "Was it a talk, call-in type of format?" he asked.

In any event, Tumpowsky would appreciate your call-letter stories.

His contact info: 25 Colony Road, Westport, Conn.,

06880; tump1@optonline.net;

203-227-2229.