Call for Magness candidates
Women in Cable & Telecommunications is looking for a few good women.
The Chicago-based association put out a call for applications for its Betty
Magness Leadership Institute, a yearlong educational program for mid- and
senior-level managers.
The deadline for application is June 7.
For more information, call 312-263-2330; electronic mail
bmli@wict.org; or log on to www.wict.org.
