Call It Reality 24-7

Reality Central is changing its name to Reality 24-7. The network said the new name "reflects its commitment to all aspects of reality television" from the United States and abroad, as well as original programming. It will extend the Reality 24-7 brand to video-on-demand, online and interactive products.

With Fox preparing to launch its Fox Reality Channel next year, Reality 24-7’s new name may be an attempt to gain added visibility.

Reality 24-7 also named several new board members. They include: Jim Wiatt, President and Chief Executive Officer of the William Morris Agency; Lucie Salhany, former president of FOX Broadcasting and UPN; and David Siminoff, who recently retired from research firm Capital Research.