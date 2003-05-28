Call for duop dereg surfaces at roundtable

No participants appeared to take notice when the National Association of

Broadcasters sneaked its message into the Federal Communications Commission

Democrats' roundtable against media deregulation.

Gerard Waldron, attorney for the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance, called

on the FCC to retain the 35% cap on one company's household reach -- a big issue

for affiliates seeking to check networks' leverage over affiliation contracts.

Then he went a little off message for the anti-dereg crowd by giving a plug

for relaxing limits on TV duopolies.

Although many NASA members want more opportunity to double up on TV stations

in individual markets, the NAB is leading that fight, not the NASA.

Waldron called on the FCC to "address the duopoly question in a way that

preserves the role of local broadcasters" and allows them to set up TV combos in

small markets.