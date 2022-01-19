California Noncoms Celebrate Black History Month

Almost three dozen shows spotlighting diversity and inclusion from noncommercial KCET Los Angeles and PBS SoCal will air on the TV stations and stream via the free PBS Video App in celebration of Black History Month in February.



Those include 17 new shows, originals and episodes of PBS series, including American Experience, American Masters, Finding Your Roots and The Migrant Kitchen.



The goal, said the stations, is to "actively promote a more inclusive and equitable future for all," with stories about diverse voices and historic moments.



Among the offerings: American Masters Marion Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands, about the singer best known for her Freedom Concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial after she was denied the use of Constitution Hall because of her race; American Experience's The American Diplomat about three African American ambassadors representing a country abroad that continued to, discriminate against them at home; and Broken Bread, an original KCET series about social justice issues through the lens of food and its power to counter the forces of gentrification.



Others spotlighted during the month include Jesse Owens, Muhammad Ali and Fannie Lou Hamer. ■