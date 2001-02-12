California Cutback

NBC cutbacks have been felt at the station level, with O&O KNSD(TV) San Diego laying off about a dozen employees. General Manager Phyllis Schwartz said the layoffs were in direct response to a company edict stemming from the soft ad market. Further layoffs are likely later in the year when the station moves-NBC plans to "hub" Southern California operations into its facilities at KNBC(TV) Los Angeles-and jobs are eliminated. "These things are never easy," said Schwartz. "It's tough on the people who were asked to leave and tough on the people who are staying."