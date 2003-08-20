Calfo becomes Touchstone producer

Francie Calfo, senior vice president of Touchstone Pictures’ drama department, is

leaving the studio as an executive but rejoining as a producer, the studio said

Tuesday. Calfo has signed a multiyear production deal with Touchstone.

"This has always been my ultimate goal, and I’m grateful to do it at the

studio where I’ve spent my entire career," Calfo said.

Calfo has worked on developing many successful dramas at Touchstone,

including ABC’s Alias, USA Network’s Monk and CBS’ CSI: Crime

Scene Investigation.

She was also instrumental in developing ABC’s coming midseason drama,

Line of Fire, from feature film writer-director Rod Lurie.

Calfo joined The Walt Disney Co. in Buena Vista Television’s research

department.

Suzanne Patmore, senior VP of drama series for Touchstone and

co-head of the department with Calfo, will continue to oversee the department on

her own, reporting to studio head Stephen McPherson.