Calfee: FDA regs, First Amendment not in sync

A "vast portion" of Food and Drug Administration regulations don't square

with the First Amendment, Jack Calfee of the American Enterprise Institute said

Thursday. So why isn't there a parade of lawsuits challenging them?

Calfee suggested that in the case of drug companies, they need to keep good

relations with the agency over more pressing concerns, like new drug approvals.

Absent the legal challenges that would promote change, he said, some structural

changes are necessary.

David Vladeck, representing Public Citizen, countered that the reason for the

lack of challenges was that there wasn't anything wrong with the FDA approach,

which requires that the truthfulness of a claim be proved before the speech is

accepted. He said the FDA should do nothing rather than making any wholesale

changes.

Calfee and Vladeck were among a number of panelists discussing the balance

between regulating prescription-drug ads and protecting commercial speech.

The forum was a Media Institute luncheon in Washington, D.C., and the impetus

was the FDA's request for help in deciding whether and how it might change its

approach to regulating speech about prescription drugs. That soul-searching was

prompted, in part, by a court case throwing out an FDA ban on certain types of

drug advertising.

C. Lee Peeler, representing the Federal Trade Commission, suggested the FTC

model of allowing speech, then taking action against deceptive speech.

Vladek countered that such an approach is too risky when public-health issues

are at stake.