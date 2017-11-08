Calderon Named Co-Anchor Of Univision Evening Newscast

Univision News named Ilia Calderon as the new co-anchor of Univision’s evening newscast Noticiero Univision, effective mid-December.

Calderon replaces Maria Elena Salinas as Jorge Ramos’s co-host on the newscast.

Calderon who has been co-anchor of Noticiero Univision: Edicion Noctruna since 2011, will also serve a co-host of Univision’s primetime newsmagazine Aqui y Ahora with Teresa Rodriguez on Sunday nights.

“Ilia’s professionalism and experience, together with her personal charisma, journalistic integrity, knowledge of the U.S. Hispanic community and proven appeal with our diverse audience make her the ideal person to succeed María Elena Salinas,” said Daniel Coronell, president of Univision News. We are confident that Ilia’s contributions will be instrumental in maintaining the standard of excellence that María Elena and Jorge have set for the newscast over more than three decades and that millions of viewers expect from Noticiero Univision every day. We welcome Ilia to the evening news and wish her much success.”

Univision notes that Calderon, born in Columbia, will be the first Afro-Latina to anchor an evening newscast for a major broadcast network in the United States.

Calderon launched her career in 1994 an anchor of a local newscast in Medellin. She moved to Bogota in 1997 and hosted the national newscast Noticiero CMI.

She relocated to Miami and worked for Telemundo in 2001. She joined Univision in 2007.

“It is a great honor and an enormous responsibility for me to sit in María Elena Salinas’s anchor chair. María Elena has been an invaluable voice for the Hispanic community in this country, an icon of excellence in journalism and a role model for millions of Latinas, so I know I have big shoes to fill,” Calderon said. “I’m very excited to accept this new challenge as co-anchor of Hispanic America’s most trusted newscast. To the millions of loyal viewers of Noticiero Univision, I promise to give you my very best every evening, continuing to honor Univision’s commitment to inform and empower Hispanic America like no other news organization in the American media landscape.”