Caffeine Launching ‘Dunk Battle’ Produced by Team Whistle

Dunk Battle, an original live series from Team Whistle featuring high-flying basketball jammers, will launch on Caffeine, November 9.

Caffeine, a social broadcasting company that live streams interactive content, about culture, sports and music. Dunk Battle joins content including Ultimate Rap League, The Drew League, The Berrics, Ballislife and All Def Comedy on Caffeine.

“At Caffeine, we are always looking for original programming that meets at the intersection of sports and culture. Dunk Battle is a perfect blend of the two coming together,” said Ben Keighran, Founder and CEO of Caffeine. “We continue to expertly deliver live, interactive content to audiences, so it was a natural next step to partner with Team Whistle, who has a strong footprint in the space on a new original.”

In Dunk Battle eight dunkers from California, Georgia, Florida and Texas. Two are paired off in each episode, going one on one, judged by a panel of internet-famous judges including MaxisNicee , famouslos32 , Hannah O’Flynn , Myree Bowden and Chuck Millan .

The series is produced by Team Whistle, part of Eleven Group, which was recently acquired by Dazn.

“At Team Whistle, the creation of content that blends sports, entertainment and culture is where we excel”, said Noah Weissman, executive VP of Content at Team Whistle. “We were thrilled to work with Caffeine to create the original Dunk Battle series, which merges all of those elements together, to create an original series that leans into the culturally celebrated dunk and attracts new audiences.”

Caffeine was founded in 2016 by former Apple TV design lead Ben Keighran. Its production tools enable users to create and engage with passionate fan bases. It has raised about $250 million to date, backed by studio partners, investors and media companies including a16z, Greylock, Fox, Sanabil, Cox, Disney and Riot. ■