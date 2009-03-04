Cablevision's Rainbow Media to Offer Interactive Ads

Cablevision Systems and its Rainbow Media programming division said they will offer interactive advertising products and applications to media buyers during this year's upfronts, apparently the first time ITV technology has been incorporated into the upfront selling process.

Agencies and advertisers purchasing upfront inventory from Rainbow's AMC, WE TV, Sundance Channel and IFC networks can now add interactive television applications on Cablevision's systems to their buys. Those enhanced spots would be viewable only by Cablevision's 2.8 million digital TV subscribers in the New York metro area.

