Cablevision, Yankees strike out
Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network's deal with Cablevision Systems Corp. exploded Friday with both sides
pointing fingers.
Cablevision CEO James Dolan contended that New York Yankees CEO George
Steinbrenner balked at an agreement to open the network's books to an
arbitrator, wanted more money than agreed to and "two-dozen things."
Dolan was furious, saying, "They've done nothing but lie" in the two
weeks since a tentative deal was signed March 12 and "it was all set up, they
don't like it and they're trying to squirrel their way out of it."
YES CEO Leo J. Hindery Jr. claimed, "We don't really know why Cablevision walked
away."
