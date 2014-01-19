Cablevision, WFSB Reach Retrans Deal

Cablevision Systems and Connecticut broadcaster WFSB ended their two-week old impasse, reaching a retransmission consent agreement Saturday night that will return the CBS affiliate to its customers in Litchfield, New Haven and Fairfield counties.

WFSB went dark to Cablevision customers in Litchfield and New Haven on Jan. 3. At the heart of the disagreement was Cablevision’s claim that the station was demanding carriage and payment in neighboring Fairfield County, which is currently served by New York CBS affiliate, WCBS.

The deal ends what was at times a contentious negotiation – Cablevision filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission on Friday claiming WFSB was not negotiating in good faith, a claim the station denied.

Although Cablevision would not comment sources familiar with the situation said the operator is likely to drop its FCC complaint.

