Cablevision Ups Barry Frey

Cablevision has promoted Barry Frey to executive vice president, Advanced Platform Sales. He was previously senior vice president. Frey continues to reports to David Kline, president and chief operating officer of Rainbow Advertising Sales Corporation.

Kline said in a statement, "Barry has built our advanced advertising sales business from its inception, enabling Cablevision to lead the industry by creating transformative and ground breaking agreements with major marketers." Cablevision is making a greater push with its advanced advertising capabilities, rolling out the interactive advertising capabilities at this year's upfront via the company's programming channels which include AMC and WE.