Cablevision Unveils New Broadband Product Tiers

Cablevision Systems Corp. has upped the speed for all of its broadband subscribers at no extra charge, while establishing new product tiers to meet the needs of its varied customer base.

The tri-state area's largest provider said it has increased the speed for all of its residential Optimum Online customers, translating into faster download times and enhanced streaming, among other benefits, without additional costs.

Additionally, the MSO has introduced Optimum Online broadband product tiers aimed at offering the proper speeds for every type of user.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.