Cablevision, Tennis Channel Exchange Volleys

Talk about a deep approach shot.

Cablevision, as a "recent" member of the National Cable Television Cooperative, pushed Tennis Channel behind the baseline with its Aug. 26 announcement that it would avail itself of the co-op's contract with the network calling for placement on a sports tier.

The operator's stroke calls for Tennis to authorize its signal for standard- and high-definition play by Aug. 28, just three days before Tennis commences its initial coverage - totaling some 240 hours, including 72 of live match play - of the U.S. Open.

That forced to Tennis to scramble, and question various legalities of the deal...

Read the full story at Multichannel.com