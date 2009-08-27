Cablevision, Tennis Channel Exchange Volleys
Talk about a deep approach shot.
Cablevision, as a "recent" member of the National Cable Television Cooperative, pushed Tennis Channel behind the baseline with its Aug. 26 announcement that it would avail itself of the co-op's contract with the network calling for placement on a sports tier.
The operator's stroke calls for Tennis to authorize its signal for standard- and high-definition play by Aug. 28, just three days before Tennis commences its initial coverage - totaling some 240 hours, including 72 of live match play - of the U.S. Open.
That forced to Tennis to scramble, and question various legalities of the deal...
