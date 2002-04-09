Cablevision subs sue for Yankees
A group of Long Island, N.Y., cable customers sued both Cablevision Systems
Corp. and Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network to get their Yankees
games.
The subscribers, assembled by a local lawyer, are seeking to have the suit
certified as a class action representing all Cablevision customers.
Cablevision has offered to carry YES as a pay channel, but YES chairman Leo J. Hindery
Jr. wants to be carried on basic, which would give him a wider potential
audience.
Attorney Lenard Leeds contended that Cablevision has
breached a contract with subscribers to supply the games and that YES is
conspiring to drive the cost of programming up.
He wants a U.S. District Court judge in Central Islip to force Cablevision to
carry the Yankees games, then appoint a special master to arbitrate the carriage
dispute.
