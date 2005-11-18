Cablevision Sets 2.3% Rate Hike

Cablevision Systems' 3 million susbscribers in the New York market will see their bills go up a relatively modest 2.3%, amounting to an average $1.45 per month.

The increase includes a smaller hike in the operator’s basic cable service and slightly higher in its various digital cable and pay TV packages. Rates for the company’s Optimum Online and telephone services will not change.

Most customers will see the hike in their bills during January and February. In a few systems prices will not increase until June.