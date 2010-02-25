Trending

Cablevision To Roll Out RS-DVR In April

By

Cablevision Systems said it will begin rolling out its controversial Remote
Server-Digital Video Recorder in April, and plans to have the service available
throughout its 3-million subscriber footprint by year-end.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results, chief
operating officer Tom Rutledge said that the roll-out of the RS-DVR would begin
in three phases: the ability to pause live TV, which is currently in employee
homes. In April, a limited function DVR will be available.
"By year-end we intend to cease buying physical DVRs as we begin deploying
our network-based DVR solution throughout our footprint," Rutledge said.

To
read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.