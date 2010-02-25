Cablevision To Roll Out RS-DVR In April

Cablevision Systems said it will begin rolling out its controversial Remote

Server-Digital Video Recorder in April, and plans to have the service available

throughout its 3-million subscriber footprint by year-end.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results, chief

operating officer Tom Rutledge said that the roll-out of the RS-DVR would begin

in three phases: the ability to pause live TV, which is currently in employee

homes. In April, a limited function DVR will be available.

"By year-end we intend to cease buying physical DVRs as we begin deploying

our network-based DVR solution throughout our footprint," Rutledge said.

