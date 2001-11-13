Cablevision reports 3Q revenue rise

Cablevision Systems Corp. recorded net revenues of $1 billion, a 7% pro

forma increase compared to the prior year period for the quarter ended September

30, 2001.

The Company posted adjusted operating cash flow (operating profit before depreciation and amortization, excluding the effects of stock plan income or expense and Year 2000 remediation expense) of $186.1 million, a 17% pro forma decrease from the prior period primarily due to player contract write-offs at Madison Square Garden.

Cable, Lightpath Long Island and high-speed data net revenue rose 11% to $551.5 million and AOCF increased 13% to $241 million.

Rainbow Media Group's core networks net revenues rose 18% to $126.5 million with AOCF increasing 19% to $49.1 million.

Net cable revenues for the third quarter increased 5%

over the year-earlier period to $490 million.

Results included 17,000 new OptimumTV cutomers in the third quarter and an 8% increase in pay-per-view revenue.

- Richard Tedesco