Cablevision Rejects Dolan Buyout
Cablevision Rejects Dolan Buyout (WSJ)
An $8.9 billion attempt by Cablevision Systems Corp.'s ruling Dolan family to take the company private collapsed in a dramatic sign that shareholders and directors are no longer standing by as managements and private-equity firms buy up whole patches of the global economy.
A special committee of Cablevision's board last night rejected the Dolans' $30-a-share offer as "inadequate" given the value of its cable system, which serves three million customers mostly living in affluent environs of the New York City region.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.