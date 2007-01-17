Cablevision Rejects Dolan Buyout (WSJ)

An $8.9 billion attempt by Cablevision Systems Corp.'s ruling Dolan family to take the company private collapsed in a dramatic sign that shareholders and directors are no longer standing by as managements and private-equity firms buy up whole patches of the global economy.

A special committee of Cablevision's board last night rejected the Dolans' $30-a-share offer as "inadequate" given the value of its cable system, which serves three million customers mostly living in affluent environs of the New York City region.

