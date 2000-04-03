Cablevision partners with Primedia

Cablevision and Primedia are teaming up for a content partnership in the New York market. MetroChannels, which belong to Cablevision' s Rainbow Media, and New York magazine, Primedia' s flagship property, will be trading content and promotions and creating converged material for broadband delivery.

The resulting Web site, focusing on all things New York, such as where to eat, will be launched this fall. The venture will be equally owned by Primedia and Rainbow.

The three MetroChannels-METRO, Metro Learning and Metro Traffic & Weather-reach 3.8 million subscribers in the New York City area. Primedia' s magazine properties include Seventeen, Horticulture, Modern Bride, American Baby and others. The company also owns and operates more than 215 Web sites.