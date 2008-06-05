Cablevision Options Lawsuit Settled for $34.4 Mil.

Cablevision Systems will receive $34.4 million from an out-of-court settlement Thursday of a 2006 lawsuit over backdating stock options.

The settlement consists of a mix of $24.4 million in cash, stock options and other non-cash consideration paid by 16 current and former executives. The cable system and basic cable network operator will also receive $10 million from a liability insurer.

“None of the current and former officers, directors or other defendants who entered into the Settlement Agreement has acknowledged any liability or wrongdoing,” Cablevision stated in a regulatory disclosure.

The company also agreed to strengthen corporate oversight to prevent future in the settlement. The original lawsuit is derived from a complaint filed in 2006 by institutional investors.