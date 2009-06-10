Cablevision To Offer 24 Hour Ad Insertion On VOD

Cablevision Systems Corp. said Wednesday it will begin offering marketers the chance to launch and retool ad campaigns in VOD programming with just a days notice. The move blunts criticism that some advanced advertising initiatives simply take too long to execute.

The service is expected to begin later this summer and allows advertisers to place 15 and 30 second ads, known as pre-roll, ahead of VOD programming. The company describes the move as the largest deployment of VOD advertising in a single market.

Separately, Cablevision said it is rolling out telescoping services across its entire footprint, in partnership with three marketers; Disney Parks, the U.S. Navy and Cablevision’s own newspaper Long Island based Newsday. Telescoping allows viewers to drill down further with a particular marketer in order to get more information such as a brochure. The company offers 6,000 VOD titles, many of which are free of charge. Cablevision runs VOD channels including Optimum Homes, Optimum Autos, Travel, Health and Electronics.