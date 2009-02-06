Cablevision: Madoff Listing in Error

Cablevision Systems issued a statement Thursday night claiming that its inclusion in a listing of clients of disgraced hedge fund manager Bernard Madoff was in error.

"Cablevision Systems Corporation has no investments with any of Bernard Madoff's funds and is not aware of any previous investments," the company said in a statement. "Accordingly, Cablevision believes it should not have been included on any Madoff client list."

