Cablevision Loses Tribune's WGN America, Hartford Fox Affiliate

Tribune Co. forced Cablevision Systems to drop its Hartford

Fox affiliate, WTIC, as well as WGN America and AntennaTV, at around midnight

Saturday, as the companies' standoff over retransmission fees entered its

second week.

On Aug. 17, Cablevision

pulled four Tribune station feeds, complaining that Tribune was demanding

tens of millions in new fees: WPIX (The CW) in New York; WCCT (CW) in

Waterbury, Conn.; KWGN (CW) in Denver; and Philadelphia's WPHL (MyNetwork).

Cablevision saying Tribune was demanding tens of millions of dollars in new

fees.

Cablevision has accused

the broadcaster of trying to "illegally tie" an agreement to

carry Hartford's WTIC with New York's WPIX and other stations, a charge Tribune

denied.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.