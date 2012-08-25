Cablevision Loses Tribune's WGN America, Hartford Fox Affiliate
Tribune Co. forced Cablevision Systems to drop its Hartford
Fox affiliate, WTIC, as well as WGN America and AntennaTV, at around midnight
Saturday, as the companies' standoff over retransmission fees entered its
second week.
On Aug. 17, Cablevision
pulled four Tribune station feeds, complaining that Tribune was demanding
tens of millions in new fees: WPIX (The CW) in New York; WCCT (CW) in
Waterbury, Conn.; KWGN (CW) in Denver; and Philadelphia's WPHL (MyNetwork).
Cablevision saying Tribune was demanding tens of millions of dollars in new
fees.
Cablevision has accused
the broadcaster of trying to "illegally tie" an agreement to
carry Hartford's WTIC with New York's WPIX and other stations, a charge Tribune
denied.
