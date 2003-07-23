Trending

Cablevision launches Spanish-language service

By

Cablevision Systems Corp. is rolling out a new Spanish-language programming package that
features more than 30 networks and Spanish-language video-on-demand content.

iO in Español is available to Cablevision's subscribers in the Bronx and
Brooklyn, N.Y., and Hudson County and Newark, N.J., for an additional $14.95 per
month.

Subscribers will need digital converter boxes.