Cablevision launches Spanish-language service
Cablevision Systems Corp. is rolling out a new Spanish-language programming package that
features more than 30 networks and Spanish-language video-on-demand content.
iO in Español is available to Cablevision's subscribers in the Bronx and
Brooklyn, N.Y., and Hudson County and Newark, N.J., for an additional $14.95 per
month.
Subscribers will need digital converter boxes.
