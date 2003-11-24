Cablevision Holding Rate Hike to 3.5%
Cablevision Systems Corp. subscribers won’t face much of a rate hike next year, with the MSO capping its increase for basic and digital video services at 3.2%, from an average of $49.69 to $51.28.
Cablevision’s enhanced-basic tier, "family cable," will increase 3.5% from an average of $42.80 to $44.31. That’s lower than the 5% hike operator took last January and below the 7% average for the industry for 2003. The company plans no increase in high-speed data or telephone service.
