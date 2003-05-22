Cablevision down, Vivendi up on Bronfman news

Cablevision Systems Corp.'s stock dipped and Vivendi Universal's rose on news that

former Seagram Co. Ltd. CEO Edgar Bronfman, Jr. was staging a bid to reclaim

Vivendi's U.S. entertainment assets.

Bronfman sold Seagram's entertainment companies, as well as its liquor and

beverage operations, to Vivendi in 2000, which ultimately led to a financial

crisis for the French company.

Bronfman wants to buy the Universal Studios and USA Networks Inc. operations back,

and he has lined up support from Cablevision chairman Charles Dolan and president

James Dolan.

While Cablevision won't put in any cash, it has agreed to combine its Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

cable networks with Vivendi Universal Entertainment, Vivendi's U.S. assets.

The cash flow from those assets would allow Bronfman to borrow more to mount

a $15 billion or so bid for the operation.

At the Banc of America Securities LLC media investor conference Wednesday,

Cablevision vice chairman Bill Bell said only, "It's safe to say

that everyone talks to everyone in this industry."

But other industry executives confirmed Cablevision's agreement with

Bronfman.