Cablevision Discounts Package Deal
In an aggressive price pitch, Cablevision is sharply reducing prices for customers that take all three of its primary services.
Digital cable, high-speed Internet and a telephone service will each be priced at $29.95 a month when taken as a package.That’s a big discount from current promotional rates and a big savings from standard rates. For existing customers, the lowest-priced digital cable package is more than $50, high-speed data is $45 and telephone service is $35.
