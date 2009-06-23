Cablevision Continues HD Expansion

Following through on plans announced earlier this spring, Cablevision has launched almost 30 new hi-def channels and now offers over 100 HD channels across its entire service area, which covers parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, Long Island and the Hudson Valley in New York.

The new channels, some of which were already deployed in New York City, include Big Ten Network HD, Cartoon HD, Turner Classic Movies HD, Planet Green HD, Style HD, Outdoor Channel HD, NBA TV HD, QVC HD, truTV HD as well as additional HD movie channels from HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz and TMC. Cablevision will also carry MSNBC HD when it launches later this month.

Approximately 1.6 million Cablevision "iO TV" digital cable customers are taking HD service, an increase of nearly 40 percent from one year ago.

"We launched HD in 2003 with a philosophy that high-definition programming should be available free to our digital cable customers, and more than 100 HD channels later we have held firm to that commitment, with a great and diverse array of programming that includes all HD games of all nine professional sports teams in our market," said John Trierweiler, Cablevision's SVP of product management, in a statement.