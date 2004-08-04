Cablevision Cherry-Picks Charter Exec
Charter Communications Inc. executive vice president and top financial executive Michael Huseby is defecting to join Cablevision Systems Corp.
The Bethpage, New York-based cable company expects to make the move official in the next few days.
Before Charter, Huseby was a senior exec at AT&T and previously a partner at professional services firm Andersen Worldwide.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.