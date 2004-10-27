Cablevision Blocks Mets at Plate

Cablevision Systems Corp. has sued to stall the New York Mets’ planned regional sports network, saying that the venture with Comcast Corp. and Time Warner Inc. violates Cablevision’s existing deal with the team.

Cablevision’s Madison Square Garden Network carried Mets games until the end the regular season.

MSG had a deal that ran until 2005, but the Mets paid $54 million to buy out the final year.

MSG contends that a clause in the original contract prohibits the team from even negotiating the transfer of the team’s games until November 2005. So, Cablevision is asking a New York State judge to force the team to rescind its deal with the two cable operators.