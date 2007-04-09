Cablevision Appeals DVR Suit

Cablevision Systems Corp. said it is filing an appeal of the recent New York federal district court ruling which froze its plans to build a remote-storage DVR.

The Bethpage, L.I., cable operator lost a legal fight against several Hollywood studios and television networks to deploy a network-based digital video recorder service to its subscribers. Cablevision was sued last year by Hollywood studios and television networks, including those owned by Time Warner Inc., News Corp., CBS Corp. and Walt Disney Co., which said the new service would violate U.S. copyright laws.

The service gives cable subscribers VCR-like capabilities using existing digital set-top boxes; recorded programs are stored at the cable system, not on a hard drive in the consumer's home.

The appeal will be heard by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The company also indicated it plans to seek an expedited review of its appeal, citing the district court’s “misapplication of modern copyright law to remote-storage DVR.”

“We continue to believe strongly that remote-storage DVR is permissible under current copyright law and offers significant benefits to consumers, including lower costs and faster deployment of this popular technology to our digital cable customers,” said Tom Rutledge, Cablevision’s chief operating officer.

Cablevision serves more than 3 million households in the New York metropolitan area.