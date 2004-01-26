Cablevision Ally Leads TV-Spectrum Bidding

Cablevision Systems Corp.-backed DTV Norwich jumped ahead in bidding for new pay TV/broadband spectrum.



Through 34 rounds Friday, the company was the high bidder for licenses covering 49 markets, including the country’s five largest. DTV Norwich’s bids totaled $85 million. Next in total money offered was EchoStar Communications Corp.-backed South.com LLC with $39 million for 34 markets.

Also making strong bids was MDS America with $6 million offered for 58 markets, all of which are below the top 40.