Cablevision Adds Hi-Def Services

Cablevision Systems Corp. is adding four new high-definition services to its lineup.

By mid-December, Cinemax HD, Starz HD, The Movie Channel HD and In Demand inHD will be available to digital subscribers with HD-capable TV sets and set-top boxes.

Cablevision’s HD menu also includes WCBS-TV, New York, Thirteen HD (PBS), WNYW-5 (Fox), Madison Square Garden Network, Fox Sports New York, Home Box Office and Showtime HD.