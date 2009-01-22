Cablevision Adds HD Premium Channels

Cable operator Cablevision Systems is adding this week 15 high-definition channels from premium programmers HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz and Encore.

The new HD premium channels are taking the place of the 15 channels from Voom HD that Cablevision previously carried. Cablevision's programming arm, Rainbow Media Holdings, had previously announced in December that it was ceasing domestic operations for the Voom HD services. Satellite operator EchoStar, the only other multichannel operator to carry the Voom HD programming that originally served as the basis of a failed standalone satellite service also called Voom, dropped the Voom channels in May and is currently embroiled in litigation with Rainbow over that move.

The 15 new HD channels brings Cablevision's total offering of HD services to 70 channels. But they require subscription to premium programming packages, while the Voom channels didn't. The networks will become available to customers across Cablevision's service area over a three-day period that began Wednesday.

Cablevision says that HD penetration has reached nearly 50 percent of its iO TV digital cable households, with 1.3 million customers taking HD service.

"Cablevision is pleased to add 15 new channels to the iO TV high-definition lineup, and expand the range of entertainment options available to customers in the superior HD format," said John Trierweiler, Cablevision's senior vice president of product management, in a statement. "We continue to enhance the iO TV experience by delivering more value and customer choice without the extra equipment costs or programming package fees charged by our competitors."

The new channels can be found on iO TV in the following channel positions and require an HD capable set-top box.

772 Encore HD 793 HBO Latino HD

773 Starz Kids & Family HD 794 Action MAX HD

774 Starz Edge HD 795 More MAX HD

775 HBO Signature HD 796 @MAX HD

776 HBO Family HD 797 Outer MAX HD

777 HBO Comedy HD 798 Showtime Too HD

778 HBO Zone HD 799 Showtime Showcase HD

779 HBO2 HD