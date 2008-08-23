Cable's Summer Numbers on Fire

Turner Broadcasting System Chief Research Officer Jack Wakshlag says that despite NBC's solid Olympics numbers, cable was the big Nielsen winner this summer.

In 2004, when the Athens Olympics and a presidential race created a parallel to this summer, total viewership and viewership in the 18-49 demo were lower than this year by 8% and 10%, respectively. But in 2004, the average person watched 14.5 hours of cable and 8.3 hours of broadcast TV weekly during the summer.

This summer, they watched 15.7 hours of cable and 6.8 hours of broadcast.