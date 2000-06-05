Cables scholars
BET Chairman Robert Johnson and AT & T Washington chief James Cicconi have joined the ranks of big thinkers at the Brookings Institution. The two media movers were among six new trustees elected to the nonpartisan think tank's board of trustees May 22.
Also among the new trustees is Brian Lee Greenspun, founder of Prime Cable (now Cox Communications of Las Vegas). Greenspun is currently president and editor of the Las Vegas Sun.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.