Trending

Cable’s original on Tuesday

By

Cable originals scored again Tuesday night, which has become the summer's
biggest showcase for cable programming.

Leading the way for original series was FX's Nip/Tuck with a strong
2.9 rating. The plastic-surgeon drama has been a very consistent performer in
its four weeks on the air.

On MTV: Music Television, the latest season finale of TheOsbournes collected a 2.8 rating, followed by The Real World
Paris' 2.7.

And Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy had another good outing
with a 2.1 rating.

But none of the originals could beat out Turner Network Television's prized
acquisition, Law & Order, which collected a 3.4 rating Tuesday
night.