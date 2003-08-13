Cable’s original on Tuesday
Cable originals scored again Tuesday night, which has become the summer's
biggest showcase for cable programming.
Leading the way for original series was FX's Nip/Tuck with a strong
2.9 rating. The plastic-surgeon drama has been a very consistent performer in
its four weeks on the air.
On MTV: Music Television, the latest season finale of TheOsbournes collected a 2.8 rating, followed by The Real World
Paris' 2.7.
And Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy had another good outing
with a 2.1 rating.
But none of the originals could beat out Turner Network Television's prized
acquisition, Law & Order, which collected a 3.4 rating Tuesday
night.
