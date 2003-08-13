Cable’s original on Tuesday

Cable originals scored again Tuesday night, which has become the summer's

biggest showcase for cable programming.

Leading the way for original series was FX's Nip/Tuck with a strong

2.9 rating. The plastic-surgeon drama has been a very consistent performer in

its four weeks on the air.

On MTV: Music Television, the latest season finale of TheOsbournes collected a 2.8 rating, followed by The Real World

Paris' 2.7.

And Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy had another good outing

with a 2.1 rating.

But none of the originals could beat out Turner Network Television's prized

acquisition, Law & Order, which collected a 3.4 rating Tuesday

night.