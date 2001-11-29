Cable's freshman CEOs share plans

Cable's newest CEOs voiced the usual gripes about rising subscriber fees,

opening the Western Cable Show with their plans for generating more revenue that

will stay in their coffers, and out of the hands of programmers.

The coming-out party for AT&T Broadband President and CEO Bill Schleyer

joined by Charter Communications President and CEO Carl Vogel and Time Warner

Cable Chairman and CEO Glenn Britt came Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif.

All three are new on the job, having taken their posts in the last 60

days.

'We're increasingly turning into a collection agency for the programmers,

particularly the sports programmers,' Schleyer lamented at the show's first

general session.

He said operators and programmers need to create a new model, and suggested

repackaging channels' offerings as a possible solution.

Rate hikes have also become increasingly problematic, failing to drive

revenue and creating disgruntled customers.

The typical 5% rate increase MSOs currently levy on customers may keep up

with inflation, but will not produce revenue growth, Time Warner's Britt

said.

'Real growth is going to come from new products and services,' he said.

The three agreed rate hikes would be easier for customers to digest if they

are receiving broadband services like high-speed Internet and video on demand

(VOD).

They identified VOD as a key driver for future revenue.

The main obstacle, according to Britt, is explaining the product to confused

customers.

'There are no technological obstacles. The challenge is . how to price,

package and find what works.' - Allison Romano