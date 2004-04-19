Cable's Best

USA Network is back on top. At least, according to Nielsen Media Research. The general-entertainment channel notched a big ratings win in the first quarter, narrowly edging out TNT for bragging rights as cable's most-watched channel. Things haven't been this good at USA since 2000, before World Wrestling Entertainment moved to TNN (now Spike TV).

TNT has reason to celebrate, too. The Turner network claimed top marks for two key adult demos: adults 18 to 49 years old and 25 to 54 years old.

Sporting events reigned as cable's biggest attractions early in the year. TNT's NBA All-Star Game and the network's NASCAR Budweiser Shootout and ESPN's NFL Pro Bowl and Holiday Bowl telecasts ranked as the most-watched programs.

Here's a look at how the networks and top programs fared, according to Nielsen Media Research.