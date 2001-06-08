Cablers dissing DSL ads

Cable companies large and small are commonly refusing ads to advertise rival telcos' digital subscriber line services, raising concerns from consumer advocacy groups, The New York Times reports.

While cable companies may be required to make their broadband pipeline available to rival ISPs, no laws compel them to carry ads for services that compete with their own cable modems. Gene Kimmelman, co-director of the Washington office of Consumers Union, calls the practice "blatantly anti-competitive behavior," and says his group has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the situation.