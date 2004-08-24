CableLabs Verifies Three DTVs

Cable Television Laboratories Inc., the cable-industry's research consortium, announced Tuesday that new digital-TV sets made by Toshiba America Consumer Products, Samsung Electronics America Inc. and Pioneer Electronics Corp. have been certified as cable-ready "plug-and-play" sets that can connect to cable lines without the need for set-top converter boxes.

The sets are the first for Pioneer and Toshiba to be verified under the testing program. Samsung previously received certification for other sets. Now more than 60 DTV models from 11 manufacturers comply with CableLabs cable-ready standard.

"These numerous choices for DTVs, together with all of the high definition and other digital programming already offered by cable operators, are finally making the digital transition a reality in peoples’ living rooms," said Don Dulchinos, vice president of advanced platforms and services at CableLabs.

