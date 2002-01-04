CableLabs releases set-top standard

Cable Television Laboratories Inc. has released the specification for the

first version of the OpenCable Application Platform (OCAP 1.0).

That move should allow consumer-electronics manufacturers to build

plug-and-play set-top boxes and integrated television receivers that consumers

can buy and use with any cable system.

The top six cable operators -- AT&T Broadband, Time Warner Cable, Comcast

Corp., Charter Communications Inc., Cox Communications Inc. and Adelphia

Communications Corp. -- have committed to support the platform, CableLabs

said.

The specification is based on one used in Europe so that set-top boxes and

receivers can be used across both U.S. and European systems.

'This process gives the consumer-electronics community even more incentive to

go full-steam ahead into competitive manufacturing of set-top boxes and

cable-friendly digital-television receivers,' CableLabs president and CEO

Richard Green said in a prepared statement.

CableLabs will hold a conference in February to get manufacturers together

with the variety of technologies, tools and services supporting OCAP. It has

also slated an 'informal' interoperability test in March.

The specification is available at www.opencable.com.